NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Patriotic Festival is expanding to four days in 2024, kicking off with a concert featuring Warren Zeiders and Virginia Beach-native Alana Springsteen.

Ira Agricola, president of the festival, made the announcement Tuesday morning about the addition to the lineup that already features Zac Brown Band, Hardy and Bailey Zimmerman.

“Our organization is honored to celebrate our active-duty service members and veterans with the largest military themed festival in the Commonwealth,” Agricola said.

The festival, which will run May 23 through May 26 at Downtown Norfolk’s Scope Plaza started back in 2003 and for years was held at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

In 2021, it made a high-profile move to Norfolk and Mayor Kenny Alexander says he’s encouraged it is seeing success.

“I am delighted to announce that the Patriotic Festival in Norfolk has consistently surpassed expectations, and in 2024, it will further elevate the experience by introducing a fourth concert date on May 23 at Chrysler Hall, headlined by Warren Zediers”, Alexander said in a release. “Norfolk stands as the epicenter for arts, culture, and entertainment in Hampton Roads.

In addition to four nights of concerts, the Scope Arena Plaza and upper concourse will feature military exhibits and corporate displays from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday – Sunday.

Tickets for all concerts are on sale now at the Scope Arena box office, PatrioticFestival.com. and Ticketmaster.com.

“I am pleased Patriotic Festival Country Weekend in Norfolk at the Scope Complex is trending to sell out the arena and theater concerts producing record attendance of over 30,000 visitors in Norfolk,” Bill Douthat, CEO of Whisper Concerts, the festival’s producer, said. “We look forward to our sustained successful business relationship with Mayor Alexander, the City of Norfolk, SevenVenues and continuing Patriotic Festival Country Concert growth by adding a fourth concert date in 2024.”