NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Is there anything more frustrating than accidentally leaving your phone or purse in an Uber? How about $200,000 of illegal narcotics?

On May 3, Gabriel Zapata booked a ride from Norfolk to Chesapeake and then back to a location in Norfolk. When he exited the vehicle, he allegedly left behind a brown paper bag.

The driver of the Uber apparently realized the bag contained some kind of illegal substance shortly after, and made a call to the Norfolk Police Department.

According to court documents, Zapata contacted the Uber driver through Facebook, offering $1000 for the return of the bag. Instead of taking him up on the offer, the driver handed it over to officers who tested and weighed the contents, finding 4.59 lbs of methamphetamine. They estimated the street value of that to be about $200,000.

A few days later, Zapata was arrested at a hotel in Hampton. When police searched his room, they reportedly found more meth, marijuana and a gun. So far, he’s been charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Zapata also faces charges from an incident in March that include failure to stop at an accident (felony) and carrying a concealed weapon (second offense).

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.