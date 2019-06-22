Party bus did not have legal permit when woman fell to death

Norfolk

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Virginia State Police generic_148162

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Virginia officials say a party bus was operating without proper permits when a woman fell out of it last year and died.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles says the bus that Kisha Marrow-Lott fell out of during a bachelorette party was not “a legal passenger carrier.” Unauthorized operators are common in the party bus and limo industry.

State police say the bus was entering an interstate when Marrow-Lott fell from the bus. She died at the scene.

The 37-year-old was a mother of two teenagers. Prosecutors called Marrow-Lott’s death an accident and have not pursued criminal charges.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10