NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Fire and Rescue (NFR) crews responded to the scene of a gas leak Friday.

The leak is in the 500 block of West Little Creek Rd.

At 11:30 a.m., NFR confirmed West Little Creek Road was closed to traffic between Ruthven Road and Restmere Road.

There is no estimated time on how long the road will be closed.

Virginia Natural Gas is out there now working to repair the leak.