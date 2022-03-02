Part of Denbigh Boulevard to close overnight due to scheduled bridge work

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Starting next week, Denbigh Boulevard in Newport News will be closed to nightly traffic between Pocahontas Drive and Millwood Drive.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) wants to make sure motorists are safe during the bridge work for the Denbigh Boulevard Bridge Replacement Project.

Crews plan to place girders each night for the new westbound part of the Denbigh Boulevard overpass.

A detour route will begin on March 7 or March 8 and be in place from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. the next morning, directing motorists between Warwick Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue to use Bland Boulevard as an alternate route.

All work is weather-dependent. Motorists who plan to commute should use VDOT’s free traffic resources. The 511 smartphone app, 511 integrated Waze app, 511 Virginia website, 511 for traffic info on your phone, or follow the @511hamptonroads and @VaDOTHR on Twitter.

To find out more on Denbigh Boulevard Bridge Replacement Project, visit the VDOT website at www.virginiadot.org/projects/hamptonroads/denbigh_blvd_bridge.asp.