NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A drive-by shooting rattled those in a Norfolk neighborhood this holiday weekend — and it was all caught on camera.

10 On Your Side spoke with two Park Place families who heard bullets flying at 5 p.m. on the dot Friday. One woman who was on her porch told us she ducked behind the thickest wall she could find. Another family didn’t believe their ears until they pulled up their Ring doorbell video.

When they started watching the video, they were shocked by what was captured on camera.

“We just heard 17 really loud bangs,” said Armando Silva.

17 bullets aimed in between Silva’s and his neighbor’s yards.

“I was just like, ‘What the heck just happened?'” Silva said.

His Ring camera recorded the terrifying moments on W. 34th Street and Newport Avenue as a man rolled down his passenger side window and fired 17 times in broad daylight.

Silva, in disbelief over the scene, handed the video over to the police.

Later that night, he went to start his car.

“I turned on my car and it was multiple errors and I was like ‘Oh, that’s not good.’ I got out of my car and saw there was a bullet wound on the hood and was like ‘Oh God,'” Silva recalled.

A second bullet pierced his front bumper and went straight through his front passenger tire.

BELOW: Watch the full Ring clip that captured the shooting.

“I was like ‘Jesus, how did this happen? Why?'” Silva asked.

His neighbor who didn’t want to be on camera told us in 25 years, she’s never experienced something like this in Park Place. She says every day she prays for the normally peaceful neighborhood.

Meanwhile, Silva believes whoever fired the shots did so without reason, as many retirees and families with young children live in the neighborhood and keep to themselves.

Silva’s wife is on edge. He just hopes it doesn’t happen again.

“Maybe park my car in the back next time. Hopefully, there won’t be a next time,” Silva said.

The drive-by shooting is still under investigation by Norfolk police. If you know something or saw something, call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

