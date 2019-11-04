Parenting from behind bars: The Second Chances Program

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Parenting from behind bars. That is the goal of a Norfolk City Jail program thanks to a $750,000 grant.

It’s called the “Second Chances Program” and it has opened many doors for the jail, inmates and their families.



Through the program, Norfolk inmates are learning how to parent from behind bars with help from a rehabilitation specialist and a licensed clinical therapist supervisor. Additionally, parents living outside of the jail are also benefiting with classes.



Mothers like Christiana Kowalski says she’s thankful for the program because it’s a chance for her son Camper to see his father without a glass wall in the way.

“It helps basically the moms and dads that are incarcerated learn how to co-parent while they are in jail and it also gives them an opportunity to see them and hang out with them and let them get to know the kids.”

Our Laura Caso has the latest in her special report: Getting a Second Chance. Coverage begins Monday at 4 p.m. on Wavy TV 10.