Pace bike-sharing service suspends rides during coronavirus concerns

Norfolk

Photo courtesy of Pace Bike Share.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk’s bike-sharing service Pace announced on Saturday that the company suspended all rentals in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said it made the decision out of precaution to ensure that the community, riders, and maintenance staff is safe from the virus.

“We understand that many of you use Pace for essential functions like commuting to work or getting to stores for supplies, so this was not an easy decision to make,” according to a statement on Pace’s website.

10 On Your Side has previously reported that the Pace bike share program would not be returning to Norfolk this year.

For more information on the suspension check out the company’s website.

