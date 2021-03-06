Owner of Norfolk funeral home to sue Virginia Board of Funeral Directors and Embalmers

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The owner of a funeral home in Norfolk is suing the Virginia Board of Funeral Directors and Embalmers.

In a release sent Saturday afternoon, Carlos A. Howard, owner of Carlos A. Howard Funeral Home in Norfolk, claims the agency has “employed excessive fines and punishments against him in violation of his procedural due process.”

The release claims that the Virginia Board of Funeral Directors and Embalmers is “levying an unregulated $12,500.00 monetary penalty” which Howards says is intended to punish and deprived him of his livelihood by suspending his license to practice as a funeral service provider.