Owner of Norfolk dog attacked by other dog pays generosity forward after community helps with vet bills

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Mercy, the 10-year-old Jack Russell terrier who lives on Kingsbury Road in Norfolk, had little chance against what a witness described as a large, brindle-colored mastiff mix three weeks ago.

Mercy was on a leash, but the aggressor dog was not.

Mercy ended up at Blue Pearl Animal Hospital with severe injuries following an attack by the larger dog. Owner Jenn Williamson started a GoFundMe account to cover the bills.

It raised $960. The bills totaled $7,500.

Fortunately, the owner of the larger dog had a homeowner’s policy with Allstate that covered Mercy’s bills, so now, Williamson is donating the $960 to three agencies dedicated to helping animals.

“We will use it to buy enrichment toys, treats, and other supplies,” said Rachael Stone, manager of the Currituck Animal Shelter. She received a $500 PetSmart gift card Thursday morning from Williamson.

Williamson plans to donate the remainder of the $960 to the Norfolk ASPCA and Hope for Life Rescue in Virginia Beach.

On the mend – Jack Russell attacked by larger dog in #Norfolk recovering from life threatening injuries. Other family’s insurance picking up $7500 vet bill ⁦@WAVY_News⁩ pic.twitter.com/3PbzkFfSlv — Chris Horne (@ChrisHorneWAVY) April 1, 2021

“It was hard for me thinking about [his injuries]. I cried a lot, I prayed a lot,” Williamson said. She’s a home health care worker and would take Mercy along with her as therapy for her patients. He still has several weeks of recovery to go.

Meanwhile, Norfolk animal authorities continue to investigate the incident. No action has been taken against the aggressor dog or its owner. Williamson remains wary of the safety of her neighborhood.

“It could have gone even worse,” she said. “Our neighborhood, we’ve got a lot of children that walk their dogs, families, elderly people that walk, and what’s to say that the dog didn’t attack them.”