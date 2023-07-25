NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A tractor-trailer got stuck under an overpass along Hampton Boulevard in Norfolk Tuesday afternoon.

Norfolk Police tweeted about the incident just after 1 p.m.

An image accompanying the post shows the oversized vehicle in the right lane, going toward the base, lodged under the overpass. You can see a height limit sign just above it.

Photo provided by Norfolk Police. July 25, 2023

Police said Hampton Blvd. was expected to be closed southbound and northbound between 24th Street and 21st Street for several hours, but just before 2:30 p.m. announced that it had reopened to traffic.

Hampton Roads Transit said the incident was impacting its routes during the closure.