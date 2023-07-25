NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A tractor-trailer got stuck under an overpass along Hampton Boulevard in Norfolk Tuesday afternoon.
Norfolk Police tweeted about the incident just after 1 p.m.
An image accompanying the post shows the oversized vehicle in the right lane, going toward the base, lodged under the overpass. You can see a height limit sign just above it.
Police said Hampton Blvd. was expected to be closed southbound and northbound between 24th Street and 21st Street for several hours, but just before 2:30 p.m. announced that it had reopened to traffic.
Hampton Roads Transit said the incident was impacting its routes during the closure.
