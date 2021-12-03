Overhead sign work in Norfolk and Virginia Beach to cause traffic delays starting Dec. 6

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Starting on Dec. 6, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will implement double-lane closures on westbound Northampton Boulevard in Norfolk for removal and replacement of two overhead signs.
Crews will perform overhead sign work near the on-ramp on Interstate 64, resulting in traffic impacts in Norfolk and Virginia Beach.
The work will occur overnight from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and is expected to take two nights, weather and schedule permitting. The ramps to I-64 in this location will remain open.
As early as Dec. 8, crews will close Route 58 west or Laskin Road in Virginia Beach at the I-264 east on-ramp for the replacement of two overhead signs. This work will occur overnight from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. and is expected to take two nights, weather and schedule permitting.
A detour will be in place directing motorists to use Philip Avenue and Virginia Beach Boulevard to access I-264 east or to continue on Laskin Road west.
For more information, motorists are encouraged to visit www.511virginia.org or call 511.
