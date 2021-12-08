Over $675K raise in local ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ events

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Local residents were able to raise over $675,000 to help end Alzheimer’s disease.

Over 2,300 residents from Southeastern Virginia and Virginia’s Eastern Shore participated in the six “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” events which were held in September and October.

The funds raised will go to support the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Gino Colombara Executive Director for the Southeastern Virginia Chapter says the total is expected to go up since the fundraiser is ongoing until December 31.

The Williamsburg Landing team, captained by Leslie Bowie who lost her mother to Alzheimer’s, raised over $30,000 and was the top fundraising team out of all 367 Walk teams in the Southeastern Virginia chapter region.

To date, these cities and areas were able to raise the over $675K in funds (and still counting):

Chesapeake – $226,228

Western Tidewater (Suffolk) – $66,631

Melfa (Eastern Shore) – $43,685

Peninsula (Newport News) – $140,274

Williamsburg – $183,165

Farmville – $17,185

“Walk to End Alzheimer’s,” Dec. 8, 2021 (Photo Courtesy – Alzheimer’s Association Southeastern VA)



