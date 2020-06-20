Over 5,000 residents report power outages; flash flood warning issued

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Flash Flood warning has been issued for Portsmouth, Norfolk, and Chesapeake Saturday afternoon.
The warning comes after a big swath of rain developed over Hampton Roads Just before noon.
Officials say the warning is in effect until 5:15 p.m.
Over 5,000 residents in the region are also out of power due to the storm.
According Dominion Energy, there are currently 5,031 in Southeastern Virginia in the dark.
Most outages are being reported in Chesapeake with over 3,300 people currently without power. Over 1,500 residents in Portsmouth are currently experiencing outages.
To report a power outage in your neighborhood, click here.
