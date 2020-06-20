Over 5,000 residents report power outages; flash flood warning issued

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Flash Flood warning has been issued for Portsmouth, Norfolk, and Chesapeake Saturday afternoon.

The warning comes after a big swath of rain developed over Hampton Roads Just before noon.

Officials say the warning is in effect until 5:15 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning for the entire city of Portsmouth and parts of Norfolk. 2" of rain expected. pic.twitter.com/qWnkhqmjio — Jeff Edmondson (@JeffEdmondsonWX) June 20, 2020

Flash Flood Warning including Norfolk VA, Chesapeake VA, Portsmouth VA until 5:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/UxJz7WboW0 — @NWSFlashFlood (@NWSFlashFlood) June 20, 2020

Over 5,000 residents in the region are also out of power due to the storm.

According Dominion Energy, there are currently 5,031 in Southeastern Virginia in the dark.

Most outages are being reported in Chesapeake with over 3,300 people currently without power. Over 1,500 residents in Portsmouth are currently experiencing outages.

To report a power outage in your neighborhood, click here.

Latest Posts