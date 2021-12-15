Over 150 new bikes donated to elementary students in need by local longshoremen

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Packed inside two big U-Haul trucks was some serious holiday magic. On Wednesday, over 150 brand new bicycles and helmets made their way out of the truck bed and into the hands of some special elementary students.

The secret Santas normally unload cargo ships, but this morning, they were unloading Christmas cheer. They included men and women of the International Longshoremen Association, Virginia International Terminals, and Hampton Roads Shipping Association.

“They kind of are speechless, you get it from their eyes. You get it from their smiles and faces how much they appreciate it,” said President of Hampton Roads Shipping Association Roger Giesinger.

10 On Your Side caught up with them at Larchmont Elementary School but that wasn’t their only stop. They dropped off the goods at six other schools in Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

The day of giving dubbed their “Keith Clark Make A Kid Smile for Christmas” initiative started eight years ago. For many, this was their first bike.

For 9-year-old Jiya Sanderlin, she loved every single part of her new bicycle.

“My favorite color is pink. I love the cute tires. I love the brakes. I love the color. What I like about the seat is it has shapes; it has all the things I like. The helmet, it has the cupcakes because I love eating cupcakes,” Jiya said.

Giesinger says they have no intentions of stopping donating these bikes. Next year, they’re going to be back at it, and most likely with even more.