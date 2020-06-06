Over 100 boats hit the Elizabeth River to support Trump’s re-election campaign

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — More than 100 boats were seen on the Elizabeth River Saturday afternoon to show their support for President Trump and his 2020 re-election.

Chopper 10 flew over the water parade in Norfolk where boats proudly flew flags that said “Trump 20-20” and “Make America Great Again.” People also lined the docks to watch the show and support the efforts from land.

The President’s re-election campaign has encouraged these flotillas across the country only now, they have become known as “Trump-tillas.”

Similar water parades for Trump have been held in South Florida, Charleston, and in Southern California’s Newport Harbor.

HAPPENING NOW: Hundreds of boaters are on the Elizabeth River as a show of solidarity with President Trump @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/hEg7y5sADj — Marielena Balouris (@Marielena_TV) June 6, 2020

