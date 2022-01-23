‘OTU – The Healing Quilt’: Norfolk-based Teens With a Purpose establishes project aiming for understanding, healing surrounding race

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk-based organization is getting creative to “build understanding and healing” around race and racism in Hampton Roads.

Teens With a Purpose has established “OTU: The Healing Quilt” which is an interactive experience brought together from personal experiences connected to race and racism in Hampton Roads as shared by youth and adults of the African Diaspora.

OTU means ONE in the Igbo language of Nigeria.



This cultural project culminates in song, poem, dance, and through storytelling as a multimedia sensation.

The project is funded in part by Hampton Roads Community Foundation & Virginia Humanities.



The schedule for the event is as follows:

Sunday, January 23, 7 pm – 8 pm – Virtual Only

Saturday, February 26, Chrysler Museum of Art Kaufman Theatre 1 pm – 2 pm Hybrid (Live/Virtual)

Friday, March 11 at Wells Theatre, 3 pm – 5 pm Hybrid (Live/Virtual)