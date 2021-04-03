Organizations come together to serve 250 meals for Feed the City event in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — In a parking lot just off Church Street in Norfolk, in an area some may call a food desert, warm meals waited for community members ahead of Easter Sunday.

“I like to restore hope in the community for the food disparities in the area,” said Jeanna’s Ifeed Founder, Ronjeanna.

Multiple organizations including Sisters Healing Sisters, the Newman Foundation, Jeanna’s Ifeed, and Our Children Our Village, came together to feed the city.

“We just want to bring a sense of community to the area and make sure everybody gets a good hot meal,” said Sisters Healing Sisters President and Founder, Rickitta Riddick.

These women represent groups who provide a wide range of services. This means those who come for food, leave with more than just a meal. Information on local resources, masks, sanitizers, and toys were also available.

“It takes a village to come together and that’s what we believe in and that’s what we stand for,” said Founder of Our Village Our Children, Nicola Smith.

The team who began the tradition of giving back around Christmas, says their next event is already in the works.

