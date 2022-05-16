NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Military Family Advisory Network (MFAN) will host a drive-thru food distribution event for military and veteran families in Norfolk.

The event is set for Saturday, May 21, which aims to help combat military hunger in Hampton Roads. During the event, over 800 military households in the area will be able to get free food support.



To be eligible, families must be military-connected and register in advance at milfanet.org/hamptonroads.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Military Circle Mall.

According to a national survey from MFAN, one in five respondents said they were food insecure. MFAN and its partners distributed over 1 million meals to over 6,700 military families nationwide in 2021.

To help more military families, visit MFAN’s donation webpage.