Organization brings portable showers to homeless people in Norfolk



NORFOLK, Va (WAVY) – Gods Helping Hands Inc. set up a pop up shower event in Norfolk to help the less fortunate and homeless in the community.

The organization brought in their trailer that had a sink, mirror and two showers installed in it.



The goal, to meet the needs of those who are homeless in the area.

“We thought of an idea of how we can give back to the community, so we said we all need a shower, we all need to build our self confidence and our self worth,” said organizer Shemika Singleton.



Shemika Singleton says Saturday is the organization’s first big event.

Food was donated, and they also had a bouncy house for the kids.

10 on Your Side asked Singleton how they decide on which location to set up in. The idea was to pick the location where people are most comfortable and approachable.

“We came to this community where they are, and where they’re comfortable, so they can say, ‘whats going on?,'” said Singleton. “We introduce ourselves, and we drive to where they are to give them that necessity they need.”



She says they will also send everyone home with a toiletry bag and a prayer card.