The featured video on this page is from coverage of the Norfolk Airport’s May auction.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – It’s that time of year again! The Norfolk International Airport is holding an online auction to clear out its lost & found.

They have over 200 objects that are looking for new forever homes: everything from sunglasses and gold jewelry to a refrigerator and a Ford Taurus. If you can leave it at an airport (or imagine it in an office), you can probably find it on the inventory list.

The auction is being hosted on auction757.com, where you can find complete rules and details.

Users will have to register online to be able to make bids. All of the items will be able to be inspected at the airport’s fire training compound (6170 Miller Store Rd.) on Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“All abandoned vehicles have been driven into the airport & abandoned. All vehicles will have a key fee added to the final bid price,” the website reads.

The 10 On Your Side team highlights (but does not endorse) the following items:

The auction will run until 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 24. Items will be able to be picked up on Oct. 26. vehicles cannot remain on airport property after 1 p.m.