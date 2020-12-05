Operation Homefront provides gift cards and breakfast goodies to military families

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Operation Homefront held their annual Holiday Meals for Military Program at the Y on Granby in Norfolk. They distributed 300 gift cards to Walmart and bags filled with extra goodies.

“They’re actually little breakfast kits, so they can have a nice breakfast together the morning after their holiday meal,” said Heather Raymond, Area manager for Operation Homefront.



Families can use their gift cards to purchase the items needed to make a holiday meal. Raymond says they did have to change things up a bit this year.

“It’s a little different this year. We’re having to do drive-thru and it’s a little bit chilly and windy, but anything for this really deserving group,” she said.



She also talked about why this event was so important.

“We found that this year there’s a really high need for giving meals and stuff like that and so it’s important for us to be out here and distributing,” said Raymond.

She says they’ve partnered with local and national sponsors to provide these items to families.