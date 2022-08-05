NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Operation Homefront, with the help of local partners, will be giving away school supplies to help Norfolk military children get ready to go back to school.

The nonprofit will distribute 650 backpacks filled with essential school supplies to preregistered children during their Back-to-School Brigade program.

The program will take place on Saturday, August 6th from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Norfolk Premium Outlets.

This annual program will save families $55 million dollars in back-to-school expenses and is sponsored by their national partner Dollar Tree.

10 On Your Side is also working to collect the tools kids need to get back to school. Read more about 10 On Your Side’s Operation School Supplies.