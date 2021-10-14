Operation Blessing to give out groceries at Freedom Fest in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Operation Blessing is set to give out groceries at Freedom Fest at Barraud Park in Norfolk on Oct. 23.

The event will feature barbeque, health and community information, gospel music and prayer. Free groceries will also be available, while supplies last.

No ID is required to attend and it is a rain or shine event.

Freedom Fest will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

