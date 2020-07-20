OpenNorfolk launches ‘Neighborhood Spots’ initiative to provide safe, outdoor programming

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — OpenNorfolk launched the Neighborhood Spots initiative to offer safe, outdoor, physically-distanced fun and educational pop-up programming throughout the city.

The programs include pop-up parks with music, food, beverages, local retail, and more. To find out the next event date and location, click here.

OpenNorfolk is the city’s Boots-On-The-Ground Community Assistance Program designed to help with reopening efforts following the coronavirus pandemic.

The team will continue to assist local businesses while focusing on neighborhoods and communities with the goal of providing a safe place for families and community activation by setting up temporary, flexible public parks.

Click here for information on OpenNorfolk and the Neighborhood Spots programming.

