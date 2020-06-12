OpenNorfolk: City program helps businesses get creative as they reopen

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Business owners across the Commonwealth have had to make major adjustments to operate under the coronavirus restrictions — and the City of Norfolk is working to help as much as they can.

When Governor Northam gave the ‘ok’ for restaurants to open outdoor seating only, Nick Seretis opened the patio at Orapax, a Greek restaurant in Norfolk. Then came the call from the health department saying ‘sorry,’ the patio at Orapax does not meet the guidelines for outdoor seating.

“I said ‘oh my gosh, ok'” recalled Seretis. “He said ‘listen, don’t worry about it we’re going to figure something out.’ The next morning the Health Department called saying they had someone from the city coming,” Seretis continued.

“Within 10 minutes, she’s here. She came in and we looked around the restaurant. Within 15 minutes, we had a rope around some telephone poles and closed half of the street and were able to have outside dining.”

This program is called OpenNorfolk. The city describes it as a ‘boots-on-the-ground’ initiative to help small businesses reopen safely, allowing them to begin financially recovering from the shutdowns.

Here is how it works.

The city sends out a representative to give guidance on how to expand outdoor spaces so they can re-open safely — like setting up seating for restaurants in parking lots and on sidewalks.

“It was the most efficient I’ve seen a city work for a business,” said Seretis. “I’m sure it saved a lot of restaurants. It was just deeply needed and deeply appreciated.”

A small team of volunteers will help business owners move their furniture outside, and if they need it, the team will provide outdoor furniture.

“I felt like the city of Norfolk cared about us and were doing whatever they could to help us stay alive,” Seretis added.

So far city officials say the program has helped 325 small businesses in Norfolk. They always need volunteers so, if you are interested in helping, check out this page on the city’s website.

