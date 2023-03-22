OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) –During a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, the man who stands accused of murdering his biological daughter, Amore Wiggins, in the decade-old Opelika Baby Jane Doe case, reportedly made a shocking confession.

Lamar Vickerstaff faces felony murder charges, while his wife Ruth Vickerstaff, who is not Amore’s biological mother, is charged with failing to report a missing child. The preliminary hearings for both defendants happened Wednesday, a judge did determine there is sufficient probable cause to proceed to a Grand Jury.

Opelika Police detective Alfred White took the stand for prosecutors and testified Lamar Vickerstaff admitted to killing Amore, but claimed he did not abuse her before her death. Detective White said some of Vickerstaff’s statements were creditable, but detectives questioned other details he shared.

“He repeatedly said he did it, and he wanted his wife not to be charged, and that is what he was seeking in some sort of deal he wanted to make. He advised he traveled with her (Amore) from Virginia to Alabama, and he stated once he made it to Alabama, he drove around. He recalled placing her (Amore) where she was ultimately found. He did not give details as to how he did it, but he advised he did attempt to resuscitate her,” Detective White testified.

Detective White says when he asked Lamar how he killed Amore. He denied causing the injuries up to her death but said when he returned from deployment is when he had to “get rid” of his daughter.

During Detective White’s testimony, we also learned Virginia Child Protective Services was called to investigate an anonymous report of abuse and injuries to Amore when she was in the care of Ruth. According to Detective White, Ruth admitted CPS had been called but she claims CPS said everything was fine.

Detective White testified Opelika Police are trying to get a hold of the CPS records in Virginia, however, the records cannot be found by CPS workers in Virginia at this time.

Detective White testified although Ruth initially denied knowing Lamar had a daughter, she later admitted to knowing Amore existed. Detective White said Ruth claims the last time she saw Amore with her father was when he took her to his relatives in Alabama, and Ruth never thought about asking about Amore again.

Lamar Vickerstaff is currently being held at the Lee County Detention Facility without bail. Ruth Vickerstaff was released on a $10,000 and can now travel to Jacksonville, Florida with an ankle monitor per the judge’s order on Wednesday.

Lee County prosecutors had asked the judge not to allow Ruth to leave Alabama, claiming they received an anonymous phone call saying Ruth had already been traveling back to Florida even though the judge had ordered her to stay in Alabama.

Meanwhile, According to court documents, a witness statement puts Lamar Vickerstaff in Opelika during the estimated time of Amore Wiggin’s death between 2010 and 2011.

Additionally, we learned Vickerstaff has ties to the exact area where her remains were recovered and how he went AWOL from the Navy before a scheduled meeting with Opelika police in Florida. Vickerstaff’s AWOL from the Navy is one reason why the judge decided to deny Lamar Vickerstaff’s defense attorney’s request for bond under Aniah’s Law.

BACKGROUND

On January 28, 2012, Opelika Police responded to Brookhaven Trailer Park, located at 1775 Hurst Street in Opelika, AL, about skeletal remains being found. A skull was located in the yard of a residence while the majority of the bones were located only a few feet into the wood line behind a trailer and the adjacent lot.

During the search of the area, a pink child’s shirt and a small bundle of curly hair were also recovered. The remains were sent to the FBI Laboratory in Quantico, Va., where a medical examination was performed.

The report stated that the remains were of a black female likely between 4-7 years of age who became affectionately known to the community as Baby Jane Doe. An autopsy was performed and notated fractures to her skull, arms, legs, shoulders, and ribs; totaling more than 15 individual fractures that were attributed to blunt force trauma.

At this time, the child’s death was also determined to be a homicide, believed to have occurred between the summer of 2010 and 2011.

For the next decade, the Opelika Police Department dedicated themselves to uncovering the truth, returning a name to the little girl, and justice for those who had killed her.

Opelika Police attempted to develop a DNA profile for Jane Doe but were unsuccessful due to the condition of the remains.

Fortunately, with advancements, in January of 2022, DNA was further extracted for genealogy testing. Othram Labs successfully extracted DNA from the scalp and Astrea Labs from the hair. A comprehensive genealogical profile was built.

Once uploaded, an experienced genealogist used the profile to identify Baby Jane Doe’s relatives and investigative leads.

Lamar Vickerstaff Jr. was identified as Jane Doe’s father in October 2022 and two months later, the baby was identified as Amore Wiggins. Detectives then met with Norfolk native Sherry Wiggins who was confirmed to be Amore’s biological mother.

10 On Your Side spoke with Wiggins shortly after officials identified Amore. She explained how she lost custody of Amore in 2009 and thought she would have had a better life with her father.

“A man of honor with a job like that,” Sherry said. “Things did look better for him.”

Family, friends, and Opelika Investigators and community members came together in Norfolk in February to hold a celebration of Amore’s life.

“We will carry on your name and we won’t stop,” said Sherry.