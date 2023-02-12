NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Nearly one year after the fatal shooting of a retired Norfolk Police sergeant, 10 On Your Side has learned exclusive new details into a possible motive.

Since the shooting, there has not been a clear answer as to why two men went to the sergeant’s West Ocean View home on the evening of February 28, 2022.

Newly obtained documents from a source in the Norfolk Police Department help to answer that question.

Back to the scene

On the night of February 28th, 2022, gunshots rang out in a quiet West Ocean View neighborhood.

Former Norfolk Police sergeant William Moore was at his home on Phillip Avenue with his daughter when there was a knock at the door.

When he opened the door, a man fired a gun, fatally shooting the 83-year-old. His daughter tried to get away and was shot in the head.

Luckily, she survived, got help from a neighbor, and was brought to the hospital.

Norfolk Police arrested 19-year-olds Xavier Hudspeth and Andra Brown in connection to the shooting not far from the scene.

A possible answer

A source in the Norfolk Police Department gave 10 On Your Side a copy of the five-page detective report from the night of the shooting.

In that report, Hudspeth says Brown went up to the house when they got there.

Hudspeth told police they were familiar with the house because they were told by a lady that they sell sticks, or guns, out of the house.

According to the report, Brown told police he didn’t think anyone was home at the time of the shooting and was scared when Moore came to the door after he knocked.

The report also says Brown told detectives he was at the house because he heard the man there built guns. It goes on to say Brown only saw rifles when he went inside the home.

Brown also went on to say he wasn’t looking for rifles and didn’t take anything from the house. Per notes in the report, Brown also told detectives Hudspeth didn’t go up to the house because he said the man knew his face.

Search warrants for the suspect’s cell phones also confirmed details in the detective report.

The search warrant says Brown told detectives he shot the two victims after attempting to steal guns from the location.

10 On Your Side reached out to the NPD on Feb. 8 and asked if they could confirm the validity of the detective’s report. NPD was also asked if they looked into these claims from the suspect.

At the time of publication, 10 On Your Side is still awaiting a response.

Brown pleaded guilty in November and is due for sentencing this month. Hudspeth will appear for his trial in March.