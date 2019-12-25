One woman injured in Christmas morning fire

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Fire and Rescue crews were on the scene of a house fire early Christmas morning that sent a woman to the hospital.

Fire officials tweeted Wednesday morning that they had responded to the house fire in the 2400 block of Bolton St. around 7:30.

The home was described as a two-story, eight-unit apartment building.

Once on scene, crews say they did locate one woman with burns that were not life-threatening. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Officials added that four adults and two kids were displaced as a result of the incident.

Investigators say the cause of the fire stemmed from a cooking accident.

