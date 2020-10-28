Man dies after stabbing on Hoggard Road in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 31-year-old man died after a stabbing Tuesday night in Norfolk.

Police say they got the call for the stabbing around 10:30 p.m. in the 5700 block of Hoggard Road and found the victim, Donta A. Jackson, with multiple stab wounds.

He was taken to Sentara Leigh Hospital, where he later died.

No other details in the case have been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

