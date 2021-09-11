One person shot on Kingsley Lane in Norfolk, police say

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk responded to reports of a shooting on Saturday night in the Riverpoint neighborhood.
Dispatchers said they were notified about a person with a gunshot wound around 10:10 p.m. in the 1100 block of Kingsley Lane.
Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.
10 On Your Side is working to learn more about the incident.
