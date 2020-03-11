One person injured in Norfolk house fire Tuesday

Breaking News
(WAVY photo/Drew Robinson)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Fire-Rescue officials say one person was injured in a house fire Tuesday night in Norfolk.

Firefighters responded to the 400 block of Pendleton Street in Norfolk around 11:15 p.m., according to a fire-rescue tweet.

The fire spread from the second floor into the attic, but was brought under control around 11:40 p.m.

The person who was injured was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital by ambulance.

There were no other injuries.

