One person injured in Norfolk house fire Tuesday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Fire-Rescue officials say one person was injured in a house fire Tuesday night in Norfolk.

Firefighters responded to the 400 block of Pendleton Street in Norfolk around 11:15 p.m., according to a fire-rescue tweet.

The fire spread from the second floor into the attic, but was brought under control around 11:40 p.m.

The person who was injured was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital by ambulance.

There were no other injuries.

NFR units are on scene of a house fire in the 400 block of Pendleton St. Call came in at 2313. (More information to follow) — Norfolk Fire-Rescue (@norfolkfireresc) March 11, 2020

