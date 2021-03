NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Fire and Rescue got a call to respond to a fire at Cromwell House Apartments Tuesday afternoon.

The call came in at 12:36 p.m. for a working fire at 114 Cromwell Parkway. That’s in the Suburban Acres neighborhood off Granby Street.

Dispatchers confirmed one person was taken to the hospital, but the extent of that person’s injuries is unknown at this time.

