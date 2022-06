NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man dead and another seriously injured.

Police were called to the 6200 block of Alexander Street off Norview Ave. for a shooting around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

#NorfolkPD is currently investigating a shooting in the 6200 block of Alexander Street. A man has been pronounced deceased at the scene. A second man was transported to SNGH with life-threatening injuries. Call came in at 12:40 a.m. Submit a tip at https://t.co/fWb8wXvxe5. pic.twitter.com/HjKjyEyDsl — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) June 29, 2022

Medics pronounced one man deceased at the scene and they took the other man to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No other details have been released by police.