NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One man has died and another is injured following a shooting Thursday afternoon in Norfolk.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 2:50 p.m. at East Little Creek Road and Granby Street.

One man has been pronounced dead. Another man has been transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

No other information has been released at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including possible additional injuries and suspect information.

Authorities advise residents to stay away from the area as the investigation continues.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.