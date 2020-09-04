One MacArthur Center shooting defendant gets 4 years, another 19 months from Valentine’s Day incident

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Circuit Court Judge John Doyle sentenced the last two of the four original defendants in the fight and shooting at MacArthur Center which had holiday shoppers scrambling for cover on Valentine’s Day 2019.

Kevin Holloman, 20, was sentenced to four years and one month of active time after pleading guilty last fall to felony gang and gun charges, and misdemeanor assault and battery. D’Vegan Melvin, 24, was sentenced to one year and seven months of active time for felony gang and misdemeanor assault and battery charges.

In the closing of Holloman’s sentencing, the prosecutor called the MacArthur Mall shooting a case of domestic terrorism. Prosecutor Amy Floriano said the terror was in the eyes of the MacArthur Center shoppers scrambling for cover.



Judge John Doyle said Holloman, D’Vegan Melvin, and his brother D’Quan were a criminal gang, and not just a rap group — as they have claimed the entire case.

“They’re trying to say my brother is a gang member. He’s never been in a gang,” said Holloman’s brother Michael Smith outside the courthouse following the Friday sentencing.

No evidence came forward to show that Holloman brought a gun to the mall that day. He and the Melvins got into a fight at the mall with a group of teen boys and young men, who police say were part of the “Portsmouth 300” gang. Police described the incident as a fight between rival gangs.

D’Quan Melvin says it was out of jealousy for his rap music success.

Video shows someone from the Portsmouth group snatching away D’Quan Melvin’s shopping bag, as he was standing by the bottom of the escalator near the former Nordstrom store. The fight follows.

“You can’t tell me I’m wrong for going shopping. So, I can’t shop now. I went in the mall as a civilian. I’m not a gang member,” D’Quan Melvin said. He ended up serving a total of 12 months.

Melvin’s recording label is 2K. Prosecutors say that was the name of their criminal gang.



Holloman shot himself in the leg and appeared for his first several court dates last year in a wheelchair. He says he picked up a stray gun that came loose during the fight.

His sister, Army Airborne Specialist Maria Walker stationed at Fort Bragg, testified on Holloman’s behalf at his sentencing. “If you were there that day, and that gun had landed near you, you would have picked it up and shot it too.”

Last year, Shawn Mitchell was sentenced to a year of probation for his role in the melee. He was among the Portsmouth group that challenged Holloman and the Melvin brothers.

