NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 800 block Oak Ave. Friday morning.
Crews received the call at 4:26 a.m. and arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the house. The fire was under control by 5:15 a.m.
One victim was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Four adults have been displaced and the Red Cross has been called to assist.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
