NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 800 block Oak Ave. Friday morning.

Crews received the call at 4:26 a.m. and arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the house. The fire was under control by 5:15 a.m.

Norfolk Oak Ave fire (Courtesy: Norfolk Fire Department)

One victim was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Four adults have been displaced and the Red Cross has been called to assist.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.