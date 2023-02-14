NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One person was injured following an apartment fire early Tuesday morning in Norfolk.

According to Norfolk Fire & Rescue, the call for the fire came in just before 5 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment in the 400 block of West 28th Street. The fire was declared under control around 5:10 a.m.

One person was sent to a local hospital with minor injuries. There were no firefighters injured. Officials are still working to figure out the number of residents displaced following the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Photo Courtesy – Norfolk Fire-Rescue Photo Courtesy – Norfolk Fire-Rescue