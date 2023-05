NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Fire-Rescue responded to a call about a residential fire on the 6500 block of Stoney Point North on Sunday afternoon.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke coming from a two-story townhouse.

They were able to quickly extinguish the fire and had it under control by 1:30 p.m.

No one was injured in the fire. However, one person was displaced and is receiving assistance from the Red Cross.