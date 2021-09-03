One dead, one injured following shooting on E. Princess Anne Road in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk are investigating a double shoot that left one dead and one injured on Thursday night

According to police, the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of E. Princess Anne Road. When they arrived on the scene, they found 28-year-old Shakee Davis suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Shortly after responding to the scene, police received word that a female gunshot victim had arrived at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital by car. Her injuries are non-life-threatening.

A police investigation revealed that the two shootings were connected.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.