One dead, firefighter transported after residential fire on Somme Avenue in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A person died and a firefighter was taken to the hospital after a residential fire broke out Thursday morning in Norfolk.

Fire officials say they were notified around 12:50 a.m. for a fire in the 3500 block of Somme Avenue.

Officials confirmed on fatality, and a firefighter was transported for possible heat exhaustion.

There are no other details at this time, but crime scene tape went up at the scene around 7 a.m.

Crime scene tape is up now on Somme Ave. Several @norfolkfireresc fire marshals and investigators are now on scene. Working to get updated information.@WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/mft3xyJZoT — Kiahnna Patterson (@KPattersonWAVY) August 12, 2021

Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.