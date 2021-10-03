One dead after single-vehicle crash on Chesapeake Blvd. in Norfolk

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk are currently investigating after a single-vehicle crash claimed the life of one person in the Ocean View neighborhood on Sunday night.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY Breaking News Email alerts.

Authorities say they received a call around 9:30 p.m. regarding a single-vehicle crash in the 9700 block of Chesapeake Boulevard, near the intersection of E. Ocean View Avenue.

Police have determined that the driver was the only occupant of the vehicle. They were pronounced dead on the scene.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while officers work to clear the scene.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10