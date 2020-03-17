One dead after shooting in Norfolk Monday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police say a man was found dead after a shooting Monday night.
Police say the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Jenifer Street.
They arrived and found a man dead at the scene.
Police say they are not looking for any suspects at this time, but did not specify whether anyone was in custody.
Police also didn’t specify the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
