Olde Huntersville community receives award for collaboration with Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Olde Huntersville community was recognized as Virginia’s Citizen Planners of the Year for collaboration with the City of Norfolk’s Planning Department Tuesday.

The community received the Virginia Chapter of the American Planning Association’s (APA) Dogwood Award – Virginia’s Citizen Planners of the Year Award for their part in the creation of the Olde Huntersville Plan Book.

“Norfolk looks to be both innovative and impactful and we believe that the partnership that created the Olde Huntersville Plan Book epitomizes both,” said City Planning Director George Homewood.

City officials say the award honors an outstanding group of citizens, civic leaders, or similar community groups that exemplify all citizen planners by being dedicated, objective, open, moral, balanced, and knowledgeable of the framework of planning in Virginia.

The Olde Huntersville Civic League, the city, and Work Program Architects (WPA) worked to develop the plan book consisting of a set of free house plans that are designed to help expedite construction of new homes on the narrow lots in Huntersville.

As a result of the work, the APA recognized the plan book for its citizen involvement to better their community with the city’s help.

The process is to allow new house construction to be easier while keeping within the neighborhood’s established architecture. The design is also to make the homes affordable for potential homeowners. To date, 25 new homes have been constructed or are under construction or under plan review.

The Olde Huntersville neighborhood is a historic African American community that was built in the early 1900s, with narrow lot sizes. The housing stock suffered due to struggling economic and social conditions over the years along with the mindset that “narrow” homes were less desirable.

This led to the demolition or conversion of properties throughout the neighborhood, resulting in scattered vacant lots with minimal new construction.

In 2017, the civic league approached the city to find a way to incentivize development in their neighborhood. The collaboration between the civic league, city, and WPA resulted in the Olde Huntersville Plan Book.

The plans within the book have lowered costs for builders and future homeowners, shortened the process of building a new home in the neighborhood, and added to the local construction industry capacity all while enhancing the neighborhood with increased homeownership.

View the Olde Huntersville Plan Book overview video from February 2020.

Latest News