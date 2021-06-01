Old Dominion University signs initiative to help address teacher shortage in Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion University in Norfolk announced on Tuesday that they signed an agreement with the Virginia Community College System (VCCS) providing guaranteed admission to their early childhood education program.

A university spokesperson says a pathway will be created for VCCS-affiliated students to attend the Darden College of Education and Professional Studies program.

The agreement supports students with an associate of applied science in early childhood development degree applying those credits toward a bachelor of science degree in early childhood education at Old Dominion University.

The program enables students to transfer general education and early childhood-specific coursework toward their bachelor’s degree. ODU’s Bachelor of Science program leads to licensure in early childhood education pre-K to third grade.

“This agreement builds upon the many guaranteed admission articulation agreements we already have with community colleges throughout the state,” ODU President John R. Broderick said. “This new pathway will also help to address the pressing shortage of teachers – which was exacerbated by the pandemic – both locally and throughout Virginia.”

Kristine Sunday, ODU’s early childhood education program director and associate professor, pointed out that this program “addresses the complexities of the field and the critical need for licensed early childhood teachers across the commonwealth.”

