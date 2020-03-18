Closings & Delays
Exalt Church

Old Dominion University shifts remainder of semester’s classes online

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion University is transitioning the remainder of this semester’s classes online.

This comes after the university announced last week it would be starting online classes March 23 after an extended spring break.

“I write you with a variety of emotions as our campus, our community, our Commonwealth and our world face unprecedented challenges and unknowns with the continuing spread of the coronavirus pandemic,” university president John R. Broderick wrote in an email Tuesday.

The president said additional information about the transition would be forthcoming in the next 24 hours.

Last week, the school said students would be provided with additional details on how and when they can get their belongings from campus.

On Tuesday, Broderick said the school will make it a priority to provide housing for those who don’t have another place to go.

“We will ensure everyone has the opportunity to make progress toward the ultimate goal—graduation,” Broderick wrote.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories