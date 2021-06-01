Old Dominion University ranks among the top 50 in the world for reducing inequalities

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion University is receiving recognition for its work in reducing inequalities.

Leaders with ODU shared that the university tied for 49th in the world and ranked fourth among U.S. institutions for reducing inequalities in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings for 2021.

According to the Times Higher Education website, first-generation students or students from lower socioeconomic backgrounds are still poorly represented in higher education.

The only U.S. schools ranked ahead of ODU are Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Arizona State University.

“Diversity, equity and inclusion are deeply tied to our academic objectives, further demonstrating our commitment to upward social mobility,” said President John R. Broderick.

The other schools ranking among the top 10 in the U.S. are the University of Maryland, Baltimore County; Virginia Tech; the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; American University; the University at Buffalo; and Lehigh University.

“The diversity of our campus makes for a richer educational experience for all of our students,” said Don Stansberry, vice president of student engagement and enrollment services. “It also shapes citizens who will bring broader perspectives to the larger community.”

