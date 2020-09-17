Old Dominion University named among nation’s top universities in 2021 U.S. News & World Report Rankings

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion University has been named among other top universities, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2021 Best Colleges rankings.

The report, released Sept. 14, names Old Dominion along with 1,500 public universities, ranking the school at number 126.

This is the second year Old Dominion was recognized for social mobility, which measures and ranks an institution’s success in graduating students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

“These rankings recognize the University’s concerted efforts to increase accessibility and affordability so we can enroll and graduate motivated students from all backgrounds. I’m also grateful that U.S. News & World Report highlighted our commitment to social mobility for the second year in a row.” Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Austin O. Agho

Two University undergraduate programs were also highlighted in the annual report:

Best Undergraduate Business Program

Best Undergraduate Engineering Program at a Doctoral Institution

To see the complete Best National Universities rankings, click here.

Stay with WAVY.com for more local updates in higher education.