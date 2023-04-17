NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Old Dominion University has announced its new Chief of Police.

According to a press release, R. Garrett Shelton was selected as the University’s Chief of Police after an extensive national search. Shelton has served as the interim chief since April 2022 and has worked in Hampton Roads law enforcement for over 36 years.

Now in his role as ODU’s Chief of Police, Shelton will continue to serve on the Division of Administration and Finance leadership team, as well as work to maintain relationships with community stakeholders across the institution, Hampton Roads, and the Commonwealth.

Shelton made the following statement on being selected as ODU’s Chief of Police:

I am honored to serve as the chief of police for the nationally and internationally accredited law enforcement agency at Old Dominion University and with those who seek to provide the highest quality education and research opportunities for students. During my tenure with the Old Dominion University Police Department, I have established valuable partnerships with members of our community. My priority is to enhance those partnerships and to provide a safe learning and living environment for our students, faculty, and staff that embraces diversity, equity and inclusion. R. Garrett Shelton’s statement on being selected for ODU’s Chief of Police

ODU says Shelton will officially begin as chief on Apr. 25.