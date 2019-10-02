Officials warn public that scammers are spoofing US Marshals office number

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — U.S. Marshals are warning the public about an imposter scamming the Eastern District office’s real number in order to trick people into sending them money.

A news release from the U.S. Marshals said the tactic is known as neighbor spoofing and involves scammers using technology to modify what number appears on your caller ID. This means they can impersonate phone numbers from friends, local businesses, and law enforcement.

The release said these scammers try to get people to a fine avoid being arrested for failing to report for jury duty or other offenses.

They tell victims they can buy a prepaid debit card such as a Green Dot card or a gift card and read the card number over the phone to pay the fine.

“Officers from all over the country are receiving calls from people asking why the Marshals are seeking money from them,” Deputy Brian Stalnaker of the Eastern District of Virginia, said in a statement. “We want people to know these calls are scams.”

The U.S. Marshals are urging people to report the calls to their local FBI office and file a consumer complaint with the Federal Trade Commission.

U.S. Marshals provided a list of things for people to keep in mind when receiving a call like this: